Zebulon, NC

PHOTOS: Preservation Zebulon to hold historic homes tour

 2 days ago
Finch House
Barbee House
Wiggs House

Preservation Zebulon presents its Zebulon Historic Homes Tour on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A tour ticket is a key to peek inside six Centennial age homes and one church. Five of these homes have never been open to the public. From Queen Anne to Colonial Revival and Craftsman houses, enter these tour homes and explore Zebulon’s rich past. From the charming quaint dwellings to grand and elegant showcases, see how town leaders lived more than 100 years ago. For more information and tickets, visit https://preservationzebulon.org/historic-homes-tour/.

