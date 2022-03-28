ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want a product that is easy to use and firms and refines skin texture?

By Deena Manzanares, Chelsea Perkins
ABC 4
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Daily Dish) We are all wanting to feel comfortable and confident in our skin and that isn’t just in our bodies but also when we have no makeup on or when we go to a pool or lake. Part of that confidence can be “fixed” by plastic...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

shefinds

The Anti-Aging Eyeliner Trick That Every Woman Should Be Trying To Instantly Look Younger

Eyeliner is one makeup item that more than other products has the ability to change the shape of your eye and consequently alter your overall appearance. Depending on the angle and shade of your wing or liner you can allow yourself to look older or younger, making it an excellent tool for creating an anti-aging effect. We spoke with Sébastien Tardif, celebrity makeup artist and Co-Founder of Veil Cosmetics to discover his best tip for achieving a youthful look with your eyeliner to make sure your makeup is doing the most to accentuate your best features.
MAKEUP
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger

A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more vibrant instantly, no matter how old you are. Having a skillful approach to the application of your makeup can have a significant anti-aging effect on your appearance, and there are a number of valuable tips you can integrate into your beauty regimen that will elevate your best features and allow you to show off your youthful glow.
MAKEUP
shefinds

The One Foundation Mistake You Have To Stop Making Because It Only Exaggerates Wrinkles

Foundation is one makeup tool that is exceptionally useful for smoothing the skin and creating the illusion of an even and bright complexion. However, as you age it becomes increasingly important to make sure that all aspects of your makeup routine are flattering your face and enhancing your best features, and certain application methods or mistakes can make foundation appear cakey and have wrinkles appear more apparent.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

6 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make Your Hair Look So Much Healthier

I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
HAIR CARE
Marie Claire

Benzoyl Peroxide vs. Salicylic Acid: The Benefits, Differences, and Uses

If you suffer from acne, you're probably no stranger to benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. Both acne-fighting ingredients promise to do away with pesky breakouts, dry up pore-clogging sebum, and prevent future pimples from making an appearance. But how much do you really know about their key differences and what each one does to your skin? For a clear and concise breakdown of both benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, including the pros and cons of each hero ingredient, Marie Claire spoke with Los Angeles board-certified dermatologist Dr. Christine Choi Kim.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Cleanser Type You Should Stop Using Over 40 (It Dries Out Skin & Causes Wrinkles)

While cleansing is an essential part of any healthy skincare routine and aging itself is natural and normal, there are ingredients in common cleansers that could dry out aging skin even more and lead to additional wrinkling. We checked in with skincare experts and estheticians Denise Cartwright, founder of the CRUDE skincare brand and Aida Bicaj, celebrity facialist and spa boutique owner to learn more about ingredients to avoid in any cleanser after 40 and go-to tips when looking for products that promote healthier aging and a timelessly youthful glow.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This $18 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Aging Skin "Look Younger in Two Days," According to Users

The delicate skin on our hands is one of the first areas to display signs of aging; constant hand washing, sun exposure, and the brittle cold are to blame. That's why it's extremely vital to show them a little extra TLC, such as using a preventative hand cream, in order to combat dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, and crepiness. And, according to Amazon shoppers, the Skincare Cosmetics Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Cream is one effective formula worth implementing into your daily regimen.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Hydrating Mask Made My Dry Hair as Smooth as Satin After One Use

My shower is a minefield of bottles; I tend to bite off more than I can chew when it comes to trying new hair care. Despite the fact that I keep a plethora of shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks for my overstyled, bleached strands, many of them rarely get picked over my favorite finds. As of late, the one product I've been reaching for consistently is the Pureology Hydrate Superfood Mask, a five-minute deep treatment that left my strands as smooth as satin from the first use.
HAIR CARE
E! News

Snack Your Way to Better Skin With These 12 Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Can you really eat your way to better...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Natural Ingredient Experts Swear By To Brighten Skin: Citric Acid

Within the world of skincare there is a wide array of products and ingredients to choose from for remedying specific qualms you may have with your complexion. Retinol is well known for its anti-aging properties and ceramides are great for adding hydration to the skin, but the ingredient best for illuminating your appearance is citric acid.
SKIN CARE

