Want a product that is easy to use and firms and refines skin texture?

Eyeliner is one makeup item that more than other products has the ability to change the shape of your eye and consequently alter your overall appearance. Depending on the angle and shade of your wing or liner you can allow yourself to look older or younger, making it an excellent tool for creating an anti-aging effect. We spoke with Sébastien Tardif, celebrity makeup artist and Co-Founder of Veil Cosmetics to discover his best tip for achieving a youthful look with your eyeliner to make sure your makeup is doing the most to accentuate your best features.

MAKEUP ・ 17 DAYS AGO