Snow squall causes deadly pileup in on Pennsylvania highway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dangerous wind gusts are expected as the first of two cold fronts crosses our area. We could also have snow squalls develop this evening. Some thunder is possible. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the area. A warning was issued for parts of DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties until 5 p.m., and another warning was issued for northeast Will and southeast Cook counties until 5:30 p.m. Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Porter and northern Lake counties in Indiana until 6 p.m.A storm system could move bring wind gusts of 50 mph or even 70 mph.The second front passes overnight, opening the door for a cold weekend with wind chills both days in the 20s. We should be in the lower 50s.TONIGHT: High winds & snow squalls. Low 29.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy & cold. High 38.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 39.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO