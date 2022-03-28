‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Is Coming—Here’s Which Bridgerton Sibling It’ll Be About & if the Sharmas Will Return

Click here to read the full article.

If you’ve finished the second season, you may be on the hunt for information about Bridgerton season 3 and which Bridgerton sibling the next season will follow.

Bridgerton , based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, premiered in December 2020 and went on to become Netflix’s most-watched original series. The show, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, follows the Bridgertons , a well-respected, upperclass English family of eight siblings and their widowed mother during the Regency Era of England. Each season centers on a different Bridgerton sibling—Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth. Bridgerton season 1 followed Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor ), the eldest of the Bridgerton daughters, and her relationship with the Duke of Hastings (a.k.a. Simon Bassett), played by Regé-Jean Page . Bridgerton season 2 followed Anthony Bridgerton, the Viscount and the eldest Bridgerton son, and his relationship with Kate Sharma, the older sister of his fiancée, Edwina Sharma.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, Jonathan Bailey , who plays Anthony, called the love triangle between Anthony, Kate and Edinwa “dangerous.” “You can understand why he’s drawn to both. And they’re both drawn to him in turn. It’s an interesting love triangle; it’s dangerous when it’s siblings. It’s bestial between them in a way season 1 wasn’t. They’re all animals with each other,” he said. “Edwina and Kate are the embodiment of his approaches to love — one is head, one is heart. The push and pull [illustrates] how intense it is to fall in love in a society that is so rigid, where the gender roles are so specific, and how much those roles can be completely counterproductive to happiness, progression, and to love.”

Now that the second season is over, viewers are looking toward Bridgerton season 3 . So what is Bridgerton season 3 about and which Bridgerton book will it be based on? Read on for what we know about Bridgerton season 3 and which cast members are expected to return.

Will there be a Bridgerton season 3?

Is there a Bridgerton season 3? The answer is yes. Netflix confirmed in April 2021 that Bridgerton is renewed for seasons 3 and 4 after season 1 was viewed by more than 63 million households in its first 28 days. “ Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP of global TV, said in a statement to Variety at the time. “The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

In an interview with Variety in November 2021, executive producer Shonda Rhimes confirmed that she has eight Bridgerton seasons planned, one for each of the eight Bridgerton siblings. “There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more,” she said. Rhimes also confirmed that Netflix is aware of her plan to run Bridgerton for eight seasons, but the streaming service told her that it couldn’t green light all eight seasons at once. “We went in very clearly saying that there are eight books, so there are going to be eight seasons. And part of the adjustment at Netflix is this idea that that’s not how they do things. I would go, ‘So, we’re just going to make eight seasons of this.’ To me, eight seasons of eight episodes doesn’t sound like a lot. That’s not even a year of episodes of [when I had three] ABC shows! But that’s just not how they lay things out,” she told Adweek in 2021.

Bridgerton ‘s showrunner, Chris Van Dusen, also confirmed to Collider in 2021 that he wants eight seasons for each of the eight Bridgerton siblings. “I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure,” he said at the time.

What is Bridgerton season 3 about?

What is Bridgerton season 3 about? Bridgerton season 1 was based on the first of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books, The Duke and I , which followed Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton daughter, and her relationship with Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings. Bridgerton season 2 was based on the second of Quinn’s Bridgerton books, The Viscount Who Loved Me , which followed Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton son, and his relationship with Kate Sheffield (who was renamed as Kate Sharma in the TV show.) Because of this pattern, it’s expected that Bridgerton season 3 will be based on the third of Quinn’s Bridgerton books, An Offer From a Gentleman , which follows the relationship between Benedict Bridgerton, the second eldest Bridgerton son, and Sophie Beckett, a servant who sneaks into Lady Bridgerton’s ball and makes an impression on Benedict. The book is based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, Cinderella . Read’s Quinn’s description of An Offer From a Gentleman below.

“Will she accept his offer before the clock strikes midnight? Sophie Beckett never dreamed she’d be able to sneak into Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball—or that ‘Prince Charming would be waiting there for her! Though the daughter of an earl, Sophie has been relegated to the role of servant by her disdainful stepmother. But now, spinning in the strong arms of the debonair and devastatingly handsome Benedict Bridgerton, she feels like royalty. Alas, she knows all enchantments must end when the clock strikes midnight. Ever since that magical night, a radiant vision in silver has blinded Benedict to the attractions of any other—except, perhaps this alluring and oddly familiar beauty dressed in housemaid’s garb whom he feels compelled to rescue from a most disagreeable situation. He has sworn to find and wed his mystery miss, but this breathtaking maid makes him weak with wanting her. Yet, if he offers his heart, will Benedict sacrifice his only chance for a fairy tale love?”

While it’s assumed that Bridgerton season 3 will be based on An Offer From a Gentleman and follow Benedict’s love story, Rhimed hinted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that the Bridgerton TV series may not follow the same order as Quinn’s book. “There’s eight Bridgerton siblings, so we’re planning on following each one of the siblings’ romantic stories,” she said. “We’re not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories.” Van Dusen added, “I can’t mention or talk about anything after this season, [but] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it’s no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings. In success we will be on as long as Netflix will have us but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them.”

Rhimes also hinted to Entertainment Tonight that Bridgerton season 3 will make some “creative” choices that are different from Quinn’s books. “[We] got a little bit creative so we’re already hard at work writing season 3. … That is already in progress and you’ll see. Give it time,” she said. Van Dusen also told Entertainment Tonight that he’s a fan of Benedict’s book but wouldn’t confirm if he’d be the focus of season 3. “I love Benedict’s story. I love his story and all these siblings, all these characters for different reasons. They all offer something new. I think it was really the appeal to me in a project like this, the fact that we could tell these close-ended love stories and shift focus season after season,” he said. “This season, obviously we are with Anthony Bridgerton. It will go on and on and be equally as pleasurable as the one before.”

Van Dusen also explained why the Bridgerton TV series may not follow the same order as Quinn’s boks. “I think it depends on story and it always comes down to character for me,” he said. “I think we do a lot of work in these first two seasons to set up characters in these future seasons and every one of these siblings is going to eventually carry their own season so it’s important to flesh out these characters and set them up for success.” When asked about if Bridgerton season 3 could be based on Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton —which follows Colin Bridgerton, the third eldest Bridgerton son, and his relationship with Penelope Featherington—Rhimes remained coy. “For season 3, I genuinely haven’t asked very much because it’s when the seasons are happening, it’s so all-encompassing,” she said. “It takes over your world that I really wanted to get season 2 out there and celebrate it and let it have its moment before I start [thinking about season 3] ’cause it just takes over your life. So I’m waiting!”

Who’s in the Bridgerton season 3 cast?

Who’s in the Bridgerton season 3 cast? All eight actors who play the eight Bridgerton siblings—Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Luke Thompson (Benedict), Luke Newton (Colin), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Ruby Stokes (Francesca), Will Tilson (Gregory) and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth)—are expected to return for season 3. However, like Dynevor in Bridgerton season 2, Bailey is also expected to have a smaller role in Bridgerton season 3 due to Anthony’s story being told in season 2. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Van Dusen revealed that he wants the Sharma sisters—Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran)—to return for Bridgerton season 3, but couldn’t confirm if there was a role for them. SPOILER : Bridgerton season 2 ended with Anthony and Kate engaged, as the Queen tells Edwina that she wants to introduce her to her nephew, Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma). “All I can say is I hope so,” Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I’m not allowed to talk about things past this season. But I would love to see them a part of this show in the future.”

Ashley added, “I’m super excited to see the post-marriage Kate and Anthony, to see them happy. No drama, no scandals — well, season 2 scandals anyway. I’m super excited to see them super loved up and happy in that sense.” Chandran also noted that she’d be open to continuing Edwina’s story. “I love the cast and crew so much, so I’d be so open to coming back,” Chandran said. “I haven’t been told anything as of yet. It’s not my decision. And what I can hope for Edwina is of course I hope she finds love with someone wonderful one day. But my priority, at least in the short term, is for her to find adventure and excitement.” Van Dusen added, “Just because she didn’t end up married or in a match that we saw doesn’t mean that she wasn’t happy. She is a character who on the show, she really gets to be fully realized. And I love the fact that she has her own wants and needs and desires and feelings.

One cast member who isn’t expected to return is Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Bassett (a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings) in Bridgerton season 1 but didn’t come back for season 2. In April 2021, Netflix and Shondaland announced that Page would not return for Bridgerton season 2. “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” Netflix said in a statement via Lady Whistledown, Bridgerton ‘s fictional newspaper. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

In an interview with Variety in April 2021, Page explained that—because of the way Bridgerton is structured (season 1 followed Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, while season 2 followed Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma)—he only signed on to play Simon Bassett for one season. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” he said. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” He continued, “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.” He also confirmed to Variety that he didn’t want to return for Bridgerton season 2 because he thought Daphne and Simon’s arc had completed in season 1. “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he said. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

In an Instagram post at the time, Page called his experience on Bridgerton the “ride of a lifetime.” “The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing,” he captioned a series of photos of him on set with three heart emojis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Page was offered an opportunity to return as a guest star for three to five episodes in Bridgerton season 2 for $50,000 an episode (which would have paid him between $150,000 and $250,000 in total), but he declined the offer because of his rising film career, which includes a role in the Russo brothers’ Netflix movie, T he Gray Man , opposite Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, as well as the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. The magazine also reported that Page saw an increase in film offers after Bridgerton season 1, which led to him guest hosting Saturday Night Live in February 2021.

The magazine also reported that Netflix knew Page had signed a one-season contract with Bridgerton , and that the show always planned for season 2 to be based on Julia Quinn’s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me , and revolve around Anthony instead of Simon. However, when Bridgerton became Netflix’s most watched original series after its first season premiered in December 2020, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix contacted Page in January and February with an offer to return for season 2, even though the second season never had plans to include Simon. Because of rising film career and Simon’s small role in season 2, source told The Hollywood Reporter that Page decided to decline the offer. Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Simon’s wife Daphne Bridgerton, did return for Bridgerton season 2, however, in a much smaller role.

In an interview with Variety in May 2021, Page confessed that he wasn’t nervous about leaving Bridgerton , despite how much the show did for his career. When asked if he was nervous about leaving the show that made him a star, Page responds: “Not at all, because that’s what was meant,” he said. Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne. He continued, “I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending.” Page also told the magazine that his “phone was across the room” when news broke he wouldn’t come back to Bridgerton . Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Variety that she wasn’t upset with Page’s decision to leave the show. “We’re used to speculation and drama when I kill a character off of a show, but this was different,” Rhimes said. “Regé was just doing what his character was written to do — ride off, alive, into his happily ever after.”

Rhimes also told Variety in 2021 that she doesn’t expect Page to return to Bridgerton in the future as the next seasons of the show will follow other Bridgerton siblings and it wouldn’t make sense for Page to come back. “I don’t think so,” she said. “And here’s why. He’s an enormous star now. As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn’t make any sense at all to me. What would he do? is what I like to say.”

So…who’s in Bridgerton season 3? While the season 3 cast hasn’t been confirmed, read on for the full season 1 and season 2 casts for Bridgerton .

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton

Ruby Barker as Marina Crane

Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Ben Miller as Archibald, Baron Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

Simone Ashley as Kathani “Kate” Sharma, Viscountess

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma

Shelley Conn as Lady Mary Sheffield Sharma

Rupert Young as Lord Jack Featherington

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton

Molly McGlynn as Rose Nolan

Joanna Bobin as Lady Cowper

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Jason Barnett as Jeffries

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Geraldine Alexander as Mrs. Wilson

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix

Simon Ludders as Humboldt

Julian Ovenden as Sir Henry Granville

Jamie Beamish as Nigel, Lord Berbrooke

Caroline Quentin as Lady Berbrooke

Simon Lennon as Lord Ambrose

Freddie Stroma as Prince Frederick of Prussia

Amy Beth Hayes as Lady Trowbridge

James Fleet as King George III

Georgia Burnell as Celia

Céline Buckens as Kitty Langham

Chris Fulton as Sir Phillip Crane

Oscar Coleman as 4-year-old Simon

Cairo Eusebe as 6-year-old Simon

Lucas Booth-Clibborn as 11-year-old Simon

Lynette Clarke as Simon’s nurse

Daphne Di Cinto as Sarah Basset, Duchess of Hastings

Richard Pepple as Duke of Hastings

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

When does Bridgerton season 3 come out?

When does Bridgerton season 3 come out? Netflix hasn’t confirmed the release date for Bridgerton season 3, but the third season is expected to premiere on Netflix in early 2023. In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in March 2022, Nicole Coughlin, who plays Penelope Featherington, confirmed that Bridgerton season 3 started filming in summer of 2022. Rhimes also confirmed in March 2022 that productin had already started for Bridgerton season 3. “We’re already hard at work writing season 3. That is already in progress and you’ll see. Give it time,” she said.

For more about Bridgerton , read Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series . The book series—which consists of eight main books , one epilogue and four prequels —follows the Bridgertons, a well-respected, upperclass English family of eight siblings and their widowed mother during the Regency Era of England. Each of the books is centered on a different Bridgerton sibling—Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth—as they search for true love. The first Bridgerton book, The Duke and I , followed the love story between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings (a.k.a. Simon Bassett) was the inspiration for season 1 of Netflix’s Bridgerton TV series. The second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me , which followed Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sheffield (renamed Sharma in the Bridgerton show), was the inspiration for season 2. The third book, An Offer From a Gentleman , follows the relationship between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett, and will likely serve as the inspiration for season 3. The main eight Bridgerton books are available on Amazon for $62.99, which savers fans about $30 from purchasing each book individually.

