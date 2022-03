It's already mid-March, which means you may be gearing up to celebrate Holi at the end of this week. The two-day Hindu celebration, which is also known as the festival of colors, originated in India, and takes place on Friday, March 18. Its origins are religious, though it's become a widely celebrated holiday around the world, involving a messy yet beautiful color "fight." And if you're hosting your own Holi party, it's important to make sure you're using eco-friendly Holi colors.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO