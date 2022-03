ALAMOSA – Alamosa High School’s Malia Tuioti-Mariner and Abby Wubben both had hat tricks as the Lady Mean Moose soccer team defeated Del Norte 10-0 in AHS’s home opener. “It was a great win,” said Alamosa coach Claire Lara. “I’m super proud of these girls. They worked really hard in the off-season and a lot of these girls have been working since the summer. I’m really proud of the effort.”

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO