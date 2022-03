Ukrainians are being displaced by the millions from their homes in the wake of the attack by Russia. The stories of Ukrainians escaping the country and being forced to find refuge in other countries are heartbreaking. The bravery of the Ukrainian people is striking a chord all around the world. One such story is that of model Oksana Kononets, who escaped from Ukraine to America at the start of the war and recently took part in a fashion show event in Los Angeles. Kononets, who's disabled, featured in the annual fashion show hosted by Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that supports adaptive clothing for persons with disabilities, reported PEOPLE.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO