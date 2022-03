The Christmas season might be over, but the famous Winter Village in Bryant Park is here to stay in a revised, spring-friendly form. Urbanspace is launching Makers Market, a pop-up that will see 85 vendors from the Tri-State area fill the park with locally-sourced and handmade items. Every weekend starting Friday, May 6, visitors will be allowed to stroll and shop through the park from 11 am to 7 pm. The market will run through Sunday, May 22.

RETAIL ・ 15 DAYS AGO