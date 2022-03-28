ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

High Court Upholds Zoning Restrictions on Creston-area Bottling Plant

Flathead Beacon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly four years after 70% of Flathead County voters approved a special zoning district to prohibit industrial operations in the agriculturally rich Creston area, the Montana Supreme Court upheld the citizen-initiated land-use decision while determining it precludes further development of a controversial water-bottling plant. However, the court ruled the...

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 0

FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
#Bottled Water#Water Resources#Spot Zoning#Water Bottles#Bottling Plant#The Montana Supreme Court#Mawc#Deq Rrb#Dnrc
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Condemned Murderer's Religious Request

Texas must grant a convicted murderer on death row his request to have his Christian pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, bolstering the religious rights of condemned inmates. The 8-1 ruling overturned a lower court's decision against John...
TEXAS STATE
