(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A paving project on Route 18 is expected to begin next month in Crawford County. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), ​a $1.4 million resurfacing project on Route 18 in the Borough of Conneautville will begin April 11, weather permitting. The project will include resurfacing of 1.36 miles of roadway from […]

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO