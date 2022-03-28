ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Top diplomats meet in Egypt to improve ties with energy-rich Qatar

WTVF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgypt's foreign minister has held talks with his Qatari counterpart that focused on improved ties between the two countries. Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry met with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammad...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Saudi energy minister meets Kuwait's crown prince, KUNA reports

KUWAIT, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister met the Kuwaiti crown prince on Monday during an official trip to Kuwait, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported. Kuwait's oil minister also attended the meeting, it said. Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Edmund Blair. Our...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Cairo#Qatari#Gulf#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy