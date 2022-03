The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear they want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but as of now, no opportunity to do so has shown itself. With several quarterbacks (Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz, to name a few) already on the move, the number of places to send Garoppolo is dwindling. Despite this, 49ers general manager John Lynch shot down the possibility of releasing the 30-year-old signal caller if a trade doesn’t materialize.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO