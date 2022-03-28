Hebru Brantley Presents a New Sculptural Edition ‘Free Advice’

Click here to read the full article. What distinguishes garments and art? In 2022, the question may be moot. The Costume Institute at Metropolitan Museum of Art is regularly breaking attendance records, and textile-based exhibitions are appearing with greater frequency and curatorial depth. Hauser & Wirth gallery in New York, for example, is staging an incisive exploration of the famed quilters of Gee’s Bend in Alabama and their successors. It’s more interesting to ask how history gives meaning to cloth, makes it sacred, imbues its form with new kinds of function. All that and more is explored in “Garmenting: Costume as...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO