ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nike Stock In The Last 20 Years

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nike NKE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.72%. Currently, Nike...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Dollar Tree 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In DLTR: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.85 shares of Dollar Tree at the time with $100. This investment in DLTR would have produced an average annual return of 18.1%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion.
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Amazon.com 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 23.85% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In AMZN: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 67.84 shares of Amazon.com at the time with $1,000. This investment in AMZN would have produced an average annual return of 30.88%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investor#Nke
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy