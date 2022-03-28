ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills match Bears’ offer sheet for OL Ryan Bates

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
LAKE FOREST – The Bears’ hopes to add another offensive lineman with playoff experience to the fold were dashed thanks to the Bills on Monday.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane confirmed at the NFL owner’s meetings in Palm Beach, Florida that the team had matched the Bears’ offer for versatile offensive lineman Ryan Bates. It’s a blow for new general manager Ryan Poles, who’d hoped to add more depth to the line that will be protecting Justin Fields in 2022.

Tuesday was the deadline for Buffalo to decide whether to match the Bears’ offer sheet for Bates, a restricted free agent, but they decided a day early to keep him.

The three-year NFL veteran would have joined new Bears’ offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and Dakota Dozier, who signed deals the offseason, to add some stability to a line that is in flux. James Daniels, who started at both guard spots and center in four years with the Bears, has already signed with the Steelers.

Starting left tackle Jason Peters had just a one-year deal while the team still is evaluating Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom at those positions after they played as rookies in 2021.

Starting guard Cody Whitehair and center Sam Mustipher remain on the roster for the 2022 season.

An undrafted free agent with the Eagles who was traded to the Bills in 2019, Bates has played in 41 games for the team the last three seasons including five playoff contests. The 2021 season was the best for the guard as he played in all 17 contests while making four starts late in the season.

Bates would start on the line for Buffalo in a Wild Card win over the Patriots and a loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional round.

