Public Health

State Monitoring Rapid Increase in COVID Case in Central New York

By Lucas Day
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As COVID-19 cases have rapidly risen in Central New York, the State Department of Health is closely monitoring the situation and urges people to remain vigilant against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their families, and coworkers from serious illness or hospitalization. “The recent increase in cases in Central New York...

