Ithaca, NY

UPDATE: Ithaca Shooting Victim Dies From Injuries

By Lucas Day
 2 days ago

A shooting that occurred near the intersection of West State and South Plain streets in the city of Ithaca earlier this month is now a homicide. The victim, 43-year...

#Shooting
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

