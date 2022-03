Over the years, the titles published by DC Comics have provided some truly iconic covers, with distinct visual tropes that have been homaged and parodied over and over again. Among them is Kevin Maguire's 1987 cover for Justice League International #1, which was marked by the now-ubiquitous image of its team members standing on a white background, looking up at the reader with an array of facial expressions. The iconography of the cover has been taken into countless other comics, television, and pop culture as a whole, with Maguire himself even contributing to the pastiches. Over the weekend, Maguire took to Twitter to share a reimagined look at the cover for its recent 35th anniversary — particularly, a version imagining what the team would look like in the present day.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO