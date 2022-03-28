ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

First case of mule deer COVID-19 found in Utah

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officials have discovered the first positive case of COVID–19 in mule deer.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says the virus was found after DWR sent deer samples taken during winter health assessments.

DWR biologists collected nasal swab and blood samples as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The deer samples were collected during an annual helicopter capture for health checks.

Biologists collected samples from around 280 deer throughout Utah throughout the period of November to December 2021.

UTAH EATS: This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CiAM_0esItVeX00
    Back-glancing doe in southeastern Utah. Photo by Dustin Stettler on 3-31-07, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbAuf_0esItVeX00
    Mule deer doe in winter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPfG0_0esItVeX00
    Doe and fawn mule deer forage in former chaining, Carbon County, Utah. Photo by Mike Keller on 1-15-09, courtesy Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

After analyzing the samples, officials at the APHIS’ National Veterinary Services Lab confirmed a positive case of the delta variant of COVID-19 in one deer sample.

Although only one deer’s nasal sample was found positive, officials say several other Utah deer have antibodies in their blood samples which means they contracted the virus prior to their capture.

BANNED: Utah DWR maintains trail camera ban during big game hunting

“While it is confirmed that mule deer are susceptible to this virus, the deer that we took samples from did not show any clinical signs of the illness, and there isn’t any evidence that it is killing mule deer,” says DWR State Veterinarian Ginger Stout. “There is also no evidence that animals, including mule deer, are playing a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people, and the available research suggests that the likelihood of getting COVID-19 from an animal is quite low.”

Officials don’t yet know how the deer were originally exposed to the virus and are investigating further to determine whether it was from another animal or a human.

DWR says there is no evidence that humans can contract COVID-19 from consuming meat from an infected animal.

Hunters should heed these best practices when harvesting wildlife:

  • Avoid contact between wildlife and domestic animals, including pets and hunting dogs.
  • Do not harvest animals that appear sick or are found already dead.
  • Keep game meat clean and cool the meat down as soon as possible after harvesting the animal.
  • Avoid cutting through the animal’s backbone and spinal tissues and do not consume the brains of wildlife.
  • When handling and cleaning game meat, wear rubber or disposable gloves. Don’t eat, drink or smoke while handling the meat.
  • When you are finished handling and cleaning the meat, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s APHIS will be conducting further research on the potential effects of SARS-CoV-2 in free-ranging mule deer in Utah and other Western states,” officials say.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
ABC4
ABC4

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Keller
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mule Deer#Domestic Animals#Covid#Dwr#Aphis
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy