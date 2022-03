First State Brewing in Middletown is crafting a batch of Ukrainian beer to help support the Ukrainian defense forces. The new beer is called "Putin Kilo" which is a vulgar remark about the Russian president. The recipe for the beer came from Pravda Brewing, a brewery located in Lviv, Ukraine that is now currently producing Molotov cocktails instead of alcoholic beverages. First State said the new beer is expected to be available for a short time only starting March 26.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO