Ithaca, NY

Ithaca man dies from shooting

By David Sorensen
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

ITHACA, NY ( WETM ) – The man that was shot last Su nday in downtown Ithaca has now died from his injuries.

Ithaca Police have released that Teheran Forest who was 43 years old from Ithaca has died at a regional trauma center as a direct result of being shot multiple times. The shooting occurred shortly before 3 AM on March 20th, near the intersection of West State Street and Plain Street.

Forest was transported to a regional trauma center by Bangs Ambulance.

Original Story: One shot after reported shots fired in Ithaca early Sunday

Witnesses in the case described the suspects as being two black males, both tall and thin builds, and wearing hooded sweatshirts. One male was seen wearing an all-black sweatshirt and the other was wearing a black sweatshirt with red sleeves.

Ithaca Police state that the investigation is still active and no additional information will be released at this time. The Ithaca Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed any part of this incident is encouraged to
contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the following means. Residents with doorbell cameras or
other home surveillance systems are also encouraged to review their footage around the date and time of
this incident.

If you wish to provide information, you may do so anonymously if desired.


Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245
Police Administration: (607)272-9973
Police Tipline: (607)330-0000
Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

