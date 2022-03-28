ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Ford Shakes New F-150 Rattler Pickup Truck on Twitter—What Could It Be?

MotorTrend Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler has been revealed—head here for all the details. tweet today, in case you were too wrapped up in watching replays of Will Smith greeting Chris Rock's face with an open hand all day. Farley announced that, tomorrow will bring the reveal of the...

www.motortrend.com

CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Does the FX4 Package Mean for Ford Trucks?

Ford is a brand that has long been lauded for its commitment to producing capable vehicles. Whether it be a full-size truck or something more compact like the Ford Maverick, Ford is sure to provide each model with ample off-road ability. And that is reflected in the FX4 Off-Road package. But what is this package, and what does it add to a Ford truck?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Get Ready For Two Totally New Kia Pickup Trucks

In a surprising announcement, Kia says it is developing two new electric pickup trucks. But as you’ll see, this has been long in the works. In all, it plans on debuting 14 new EVs by 2027 at a rate of two per year. It has recently released its EV6 crossover, while sales of the Niro EV have picked up. The Niro has seen a 132 percent increase last month alone.
CARS
Person
Chris Rock
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Pickup Truck Has the Worst Resale Value: or Does It?

Nissan is trying hard to get its mojo back. One way is with the upcoming 2023 Nissan Frontier midsize truck. The current Frontier has remained almost unchanged since its introduction in 2011. That said, it should also be working on an all-new full-size Titan pickup. Truck fans have mostly abandoned the current model, based on its production numbers.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
#Ford Trucks#Ford Raptor#Ford F 150 Raptor#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang May Get This Cool Feature

The S650-generation of the Ford Mustang is due to be shown to us fairly soon with numerous reports stating that it will be launched as a 2024 model-year product. Despite test units having been spotted on several occasions, there is very little information regarding what we can expect from the upcoming muscle car.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motor1.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Finally Loses Drag Race To ... A Pickup Truck?

It's perfectly okay to call shenanigans on this race. In fact, we expect the Tesla faithful to call shenanigans. After all, this best-of-three drag race sees a stock Model S Plaid racing a decidedly not stock Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Whenever you see two turbochargers sticking outside the engine bay on purpose, you know it's a serious build.
CARS

