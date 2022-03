Tyreem Powell has had to grow up in a hurry. The Vineland native was thrust into Rutgers’ starting lineup last season when injuries hit the linebackers corps, and he made an instant impact with six tackles and an interception in a road win at Indiana. Now he finds himself as the position group’s elder statesmen despite being only a third-year sophomore with three career starts, as well as one of the key players whose continued progress is critical to the Scarlet Knights’ defense in 2022.

