ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man Knocked From San Francisco Garbage Truck Can Sue Uber, Court Says

SFist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn injured sanitation worker who was "doored" by an Uber passenger five years ago has the right to sue the driver and Uber, an appellate court has ruled. On February 27, 2017, Francisco Madamba picked up four people from a bar while driving for Uber, and took them to The Donatello...

sfist.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Two San Francisco Fire Trucks Collide in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities confirmed there were no injuries after two San Francisco Fire Department trucks collided Friday while responding to an incident in the Marina District. The crash involving engines 16 and 38 happened sometime after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Laguna and Lombard streets as the vehicles were responding to a structure fire. The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Twitter account posted a photo from the scene. Fire engines 16 and 38 collided with each other at the intersection of Laguna and Lombard in San Francisco responding to a structure fire at this time there are no injuries the incident is under investigation expect traffic delays- PIO En route. pic.twitter.com/cAIMpSwPzQ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 18, 2022 The post noted that there were no injuries in connection with the incident. Citizen app video appeared to show the scene of the crash as well as a second possibly related crash nearby where one vehicle landed on top of the other. There was no information on how that accident occurred. The video showed the area cordoned off with police tape. The accident also caused traffic delays in surrounding streets. Fire officials said the incident is under investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Three city workers sue to block San Francisco’s employee vaccine mandate

Three city employees sued San Francisco on Monday for requiring them and their coworkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it violates their religious freedom and does not protect workers' health. The suit, like those filed elsewhere, claims the vaccine was “derived from stem cells from aborted fetuses, in direct...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Uber On the Verge of Cutting Deal With Taxi Fleet Flywheel

A shocking alliance between Uber and SF taxicabs is on the table, as cab fleet Flywheel is in talks with Uber to put their cabs on the Uber app. The Flywheel taxi fleet and app may seem new-ish, but they are San Francisco's oldest surviving taxi company. Flywheel used to be DeSoto Cabs, founded in the 1930s, and they sued Uber in 2016 over antitrust and monopoly charges. According to the New York Times, Uber responded by calling the taxi industry “corrupt and greedy,” which is pretty hilarious coming from Uber.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Mason
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Accidents#Appellate Court#Trial Court#The Donatello Hotel
insideedition.com

Man Who Tackled Alleged Shoplifter Worries He Could Face Charges as Police Warn Against Intervening

Things escalated quickly at an Alameda, California, Walgreens when a bystander decided to take the law into his own hands and confront an alleged shoplifter. The bystander, who wants to be identified only as Kevin, took out his phone and started recording after he saw someone stuff a backpack full of merchandise. Kevin asked another customer to film him as the alleged shoplifter started walking toward the exit.
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Uber
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy