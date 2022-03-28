Man Knocked From San Francisco Garbage Truck Can Sue Uber, Court Says

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities confirmed there were no injuries after two San Francisco Fire Department trucks collided Friday while responding to an incident in the Marina District. The crash involving engines 16 and 38 happened sometime after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Laguna and Lombard streets as the vehicles were responding to a structure fire. The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Twitter account posted a photo from the scene. Fire engines 16 and 38 collided with each other at the intersection of Laguna and Lombard in San Francisco responding to a structure fire at this time there are no injuries the incident is under investigation expect traffic delays- PIO En route. pic.twitter.com/cAIMpSwPzQ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 18, 2022 The post noted that there were no injuries in connection with the incident. Citizen app video appeared to show the scene of the crash as well as a second possibly related crash nearby where one vehicle landed on top of the other. There was no information on how that accident occurred. The video showed the area cordoned off with police tape. The accident also caused traffic delays in surrounding streets. Fire officials said the incident is under investigation.

