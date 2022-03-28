Lawn Care Worker Dies After Electrocution While Cutting Tree Limbs

(courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A private lawn care worker was killed after he was electrocuted by a power-line while cutting down tree limbs.

It happened in the Greenwood Forest Subdivision of Houston on March 28.

Neighbors saw a heavy police presence in the 5700 block of PineWilde Drive after the man was killed.

Electric and natural gas utility Center Point Energy is investigating, according to Harris County Constables.

Law enforcement officials have urged people to avoid the area.