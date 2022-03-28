ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

Accused animal abuser walks free; some call for stricter charges while others ask for sympathy

HEBRON, Conn. — A Hebron woman was in court on Monday, as she was allegedly involved in a disturbing case of animal cruelty where she is accused of leaving dozens of animals locked in cages and living in their own filth. Joann Connelly, 59, walked free following her...

WTNH

Source: 70 animals seized during investigation in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) – Dozens of animals were seized during an investigation in Hebron on Friday, a source told News 8. According to the source with knowledge of the case, 33 dogs, 28 cats, three goats, one pony, five ducks and a parakeet were seized from a home. News 8 was told multiple agencies are […]
