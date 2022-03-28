Dunkin Donuts Park to host 15 CIAC high school games this spring

New Canaan and Darien went wire-to-wire as the top two teams in the weekly coaches poll last year and are once again on an elite level as the 2022 season begins. Each team has numerous Div. 1 commits, including New Canaan’s Kaleigh Harden (North Carolina) and Dillyn Patten (Cornell), and Darien’s Ceci Stein (Michigan) and Shae Dolce (Boston College) just to name a few. Last year, the rivals faced each other four times, with the Rams winning thrice, including 7-4 in the FCIAC final for their first conference crown since 1993. Darien avenged that loss with an 8-4 victory in the Class L semifinals, and then won its eighth state crown in 10 seasons. They have one regular-season match-up, on April 13 in Darien, but seem destined to meet again in the postseason. To win an FCIAC or Class L championship, opponents will have to beat one, if not both, of the powers.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO