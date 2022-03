RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Human remains were recovered from a submerged car near a Ridley Township Marina on Saturday. The discovery could help solve a missing person case from 2003. The group that made the discovery has only been working on the case for about six months. They say they were prepared to search the Delaware River until their efforts led them to the marina. The divers in scuba gear possibly closed an 18-year-old cold case. “I’m glad that we may finally have it solved,” Captain James Dougherty, of the Ridley Township Police Department, said. “I’m optimistic but I still want to...

