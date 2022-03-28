ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sources: Academy Members Furious About Will Smith, Chris Rock Slapgate

By Tatiana Siegel
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBj3G_0esIqgWH00

Click here to read the full article.

Many Academy members were furious after Will Smith stormed the stage at the Oscars to slap Chris Rock. That’s according to six sources who spoke with Rolling Stone on conditions of anonymity.

Marshall Herskovitz, who is president emeritus of the Producers Guild of America, was one of the few to speak out on Twitter: “I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith,” Herskovitz wrote. “He disgraced our entire community tonight.”

Hollywood’s powerbrokers, too, were by and large aghast at the King Richard star’s actions. “He could have said something from his seat,” says one executive. “Instead he walked those 20 or so paces to the stage and struck Rock.”

The incident occurred after Rock gestured to Pinkett Smith and said, “Can’t wait for GI Jane 2 ,” in an apparent reference to the actress sporting a shaved head like Demi Moore’s character in the film GI Jane . Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, which results in hair loss for those afflicted with the condition. It is unclear if Rock knew of the actress’ condition.

Sources say the joke was not part of the rehearsals earlier in the week.

Although Smith apologized to the Academy when he mounted the stage to accept his best actor trophy to a somewhat muted standing ovation, he didn’t offer any sort of mea culpa to Rock himself. (The night after the Oscars on Monday evening, Smith offered a more direct apology to Rock via an online statement).

Others who spoke with Rolling Stone felt that the disruption was so shocking that it overshadowed the winners who followed, particularly Questlove for the documentary Summer of Soul, as well as best picture winner Coda . According to a person in the room during Questlove’s speech, attendees were busy watching replays of the dramatic moment on their phones.

Apple, the studio behind Coda — w ho celebrates the momentous moment of being the first streamer to nab the best picture award — now finds itself in the awkward position of shepherding Smith’s next film, the 2023 awards-season hopeful Emancipation .

Both Smith and Rock skipped the Governor’s Ball immediately following the telecast, the former a glaring omission given that winners typically head to that party first for their victory lap. Smith also was a no-show for Warner Bros.’ Oscar party at Isabel, as were Venus and Serena Williams, whose family’s life story serves as the basis for King Richard.

Smith did show up at the Vanity Fair party close to 1 a.m., after the Williams sisters had decamped. To those there, he conducted himself like nothing had happened, dancing to some of his greatest hits from his rap career.

Though Smith returned to his seat post-slapping and carried on as usual, he likely won’t be able to avoid career repercussions, says crisis publicist Howard Bragman.

“Will Smith, who had been Tom Hanks steady, had a Kanye moment at the Academy Awards that has raised all sorts of questions about his judgment and his career and will cause him to be dissected like a frog in a high school science project over the next days and weeks,” says Bragman, who has repped such scrutinized celebrities as Sharon Osbourne after she stepped down from CBS’ The Talk last year amid allegations of racism and bullying.

As the reverberations of Slapgate continue throughout the film industry and well beyond, the Academy is weighing its options on how to address Smith’s violent outburst.

A source familiar with the deliberations says the Academy has launched an official review into whether Smith broke any of the non-profit organization’s bylaws when he ascended the stage, sucker-slapped Rock, and returned to his seat only to begin shouting expletives at the comedian during the live Oscars broadcast. The review is expected to take weeks rather than days. Academy brass have been in heated discussions for much of the day.

At this point, the Academy is only offering a statement that it released on Monday. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the statement read. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

47K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Follow Rolling Stone and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Rolling Stone

‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Oscars ceremony was derailed when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s baldness (she has alopecia) and made a reference to 1997 movie G.I. Jane (which features a bald Demi Moore). Shortly after smacking the comedian, Smith returned to the stage for winning for Best Leading Actor, accepting the award in a bizarre, tearful speech. As the chaos unfurled on-screen, the program scrambled to defuse the tension in the room. Co-host Amy Schumer...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Three Republicans Just Couldn’t Help Voting Against Making Lynching a Hate Crime

Click here to read the full article. The House of Representatives on Monday night passed The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill received unanimous support save for three Republicans. Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) opposed the bill. In explaining his “no” vote, Massie wrote in a Twitter thread that designating enhanced penalties “for ‘hate’ tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech.” He also argued that lynching is illegal in all states already. Roy issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision. “Lynching is an unspeakably heinous...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

A Timeline of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Beef

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock’s jab at Jada Pinkett Smith at this year’s Oscars wasn’t the first time the comedian has joked about the famous couple. Here, a closer look at their history as both friends and frenemies. Shots Fired in 2016 After Pinkett Smith boycotted the 2016 Oscars ceremony for its lack of diversity, that year’s host, Rock, suggested in his opening monologue that the actress wasn’t even invited to the show in the first place. “Jada went mad,” he began. “Jada says she’s not coming. Protesting.” Then he quipped, “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Howard Bragman
Person
Marshall Herskovitz
Person
Sharon Osbourne
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Documentary#Academy#Twitter
Complex

Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Says Diddy Lied About Reconciliation

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, is the latest to share some public thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. As part of his usual 20 Questions Tuesday festivities, Tony was met with a number of inquiries related to the Oscar-winning King Richard actor having slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. As has been stated and restated in a slew of articles since, the slap was preceded by Chris telling a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech later that evening, then apologized to Chris in an extended statement shared to Instagram on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bradley Cooper responds to Will Smith calling him 'so beautiful' at the National Board of Review Awards: 'I'm not gonna forget that, Will'

Many of the brightest stars in Hollywood headed out for a night in New York City, honoring some of the best films of the year at the National Board of Review Awards. Will Smith was honored for playing Serena and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams in King Richard, and during his speech about the dreams of every parent, turned his attention to Bradley Cooper, who he called, 'so beautiful.'
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy