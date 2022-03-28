Fleet of all-new electric school buses heads to Modesto
A fleet of 30 new electric school buses are on their way to Modesto City Schools.
Tim Zearley, the district's associate superintendent and business services associate, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the multi-million-dollar purchase that is meant to help Mother Earth.
