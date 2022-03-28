ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberals and Conservatives Are Battling for the Worst Political Take on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

By Ryan Bort
 2 days ago
Will Smith ’s decision to walk onstage at the Oscars and smack the hell out of Chris Rock has inspired a, uhh, rather sizable amount of opinion discourse. Lawmakers and political commentators have been unable to resist attempting to funnel it through the prism of politics. In less than 24 hours, the actor slapping the comedian for making fun of his wife on international television has been used to explain the war in Ukraine, gender- and race-based double standards, Trump’s hold over United States, and countless other real or imagined societal issues currently plaguing America. It hasn’t been pretty.

Here are some of the most distressing scenes from the most blinding take-pocalypse in recent memory. We will probably be updating this list, unfortunately.

Matthew d’Ancona wrote a column applying the “Will Smith Doctrine” to the war in Ukraine, in which he defended President Biden’s contention on Saturday that Vladimir Putin should no longer be in power. “This is the closest Hollywood gets to what Putin would call a ‘special military operation,’ d’Ancona wrote of Smith’s justification for hitting Rock. “I know you all think I acted terribly by invading Ukraine, but, really, I had the best of intentions, and was only defending the vulnerable.”

The Fox News crew couldn’t help themselves, either. Here’s Kayleigh McEnany equating the incident to comedian Michelle Wolf making fun of Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the 2018 White House Correspondents’ dinner. McEnany appears to be arguing that Sanders would have gone up onstage and attacked Wolf if she didn’t understand that, being a Republican woman, she had to “take it.” The argument presupposes that Smith has been universally lauded for assaulting Rock when, in reality, he has been largely condemned. McEnany also seems to be implying that Sanders is the only person other than Jada Pinkett Smith to have been made fun of by a comedian at a public event.

Conservative troll Ben Shapiro took the opportunity to claim liberals believe “microagressions should be met with actual physical violence.” Unfortunately for Shapiro and his precious logic, Smith’s slap has been roundly denounced.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is not among those who have taken issue with Smith slapping Rock. The bigoted conspiracy theorist who’s good for an unhinged take on pretty much anything that happens — and plenty that doesn’t — applauded Smith for exhibiting “Alpha male” behavior.

Greene wasn’t the only member of Congress to log a comment. Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) both posted, and deleted, tweets defending Smith on Sunday night. Pressley tweeted on Monday that she does not condone violence of any kind while elaborating on living with alopecia, the condition that has caused Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. Bowman’s office reportedly said his tweet, a joke about making fun of a Black woman’s hair, was posted by a staffer who assumed the slap was part of a comedic bit.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) also weighed in with a pretty lame joke. “Well, now you know why we had to get him out of Philly to go live with his aunt and uncle in Bel Air,” he tweeted.

Lavern Spicer , who is running for Congress as a Republican in Florida, used the fact that Smith didn’t face immediate repercussions to argue white privilege doesn’t exist.

Conservative commentator Dave Rubin suggested the incident may have been “fabricated” by the “machinery of Hollywood.” He then went ahead to claim, for some reason, that if Matt Damon had smacked Rock instead of Smith, people would have protested. “It was Black-on-Black violence which people, obviously, treat a little bit differently,” Rubin said. “I suspect that if Matt Damon had gotten out of the crowd, that if very pasty, white Matt Damon had gotten out of the crowd and smacked Chris Rock, there would be riots in the streets.”

Some have tried to use the incident to take a swipe at Trump.

“This is how Trump gets aways with shit,” Howard Stern said on Monday. “Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he was going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. I mean, calm your fucking ass down.”

Asha Rangappa , a former FBI agent with 750,000 Twitter followers, argued that no one walked out of the ceremony after Smith slapped Rock because Trump’s behavior has been normalized throughout America and people are more willing to tolerate such shocking acts.

Trump has yet to weigh in himself, but there’s some indication of how he might feel. “Will Smith did a great job by smacking the guy ‘reporter’ who kissed him on the lips at a red carpet event,” the future president tweeted in 2012, referring to an incident in which Smith lightly slapped someone who was attempting to kiss him. “Will Smith, I congratulate you, that was great,” Trump said in a subsequent video post. “I only wish you hit him harder.”

More from Rolling Stone

Comments / 102

Cranky Old Geezer
2d ago

Its called comedy. Comedians all over the world poke fun at everything. You telling me that Smith didn't realize that Rock is a comedian? Smith himself was initially laughing at Rocks comment. Smith committed battery on live TV, and nothing will happen. It's Hollywood elite privilege in action.

Reply(8)
20
Ultimate One ⚓
2d ago

Remember how the GOP all wanted to hire Kyle Rittenhouse after he got off. I'm sure Greene and the rest would want to do the same for Will Smith right now.

Reply(4)
15
Pedro Noa
2d ago

it was a bad joke, and will should have handled it better. grow up ppl not everything has to be confrontational.

Reply(7)
17
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

SNL Absolutely Destroys Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson Over Russia Coverage

Saturday Night Live took it to the hoop against Fox News’s biggest Vladimir Putin cheerleaders during the cold open. At the Mar-a-Lago-hosted “Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration,” Kate McKinnon played Laura Ingraham smirking in a viper-red sheath alongside Alex Moffat giving blisteringly good Tucker Carlson. Sure, she may have called the embattled president of Ukraine “pathetic,” and he wanted his viewers to consider that American liberals were an enemy more more dastardly than Putin. But they’d come together for a night of fundraising for the true victims of the war: the oligarchs. “We need to think about the babies,” beseeched a dead-eyed McKinnon, “their sugar babies. Who will pour vodka in their mouths?” Cecily Strong and Mikey Day, as a shrill Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., “the real Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” yelled a few bars of “Shallow.” James Austin Johnson—let this man graduate from his audition tape!—gave a lounge-y rendition of “My Funny Valentine” in honor of his genius buddy Putin. One song would have sufficed, but this week’s target was a solid hit.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson pushes back on Ted Cruz when asked if she believes ‘babies are racist’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded to an attempt by Senator Ted Cruz to trip her up about critical race theory, which has become a conservative buzzword, when he asked her if she believed babies were racist.Mr Cruz mentioned critical race theory and how it originated at their mutual alma mater Harvard Law School. Critical race theory is a niche legal theory that examines how race is embedded in legal frameworks. The term has since become a catch-all among conservatives for any kind of education about racism in K-12 schools even though the concept itself is not taught in primary school....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Joe Biden’s First State Of The Union Watched By 37M Viewers; Fox News Easily Tops Night Among Cablers & Broadcasters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:44 PM: There’s still some stragglers like PBS to come in, but right now it looks like Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech was watched by about 37 million people last night. That figure comes from the addition of data from Univision (1.4 million), Newsmax (462,00), CNBC (285,000) and Telemundo (1.2 million) to slightly tweaked results of earlier today from the broadcasters and the cable newsers. At this rate, POTUS’ SOTU looks certain to end up with over 38 million viewers when all the outlets are accounted for. If the final numbers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany says Will Smith slap shows double standard for conservative women

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars proves there’s a double standard for conservatives when it comes to making jokes about women’s appearances, according Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House press secretary.Ms McEnany, now a panelist on Fox News, said on Outnumbered on Monday morning that as she watched the slap, she couldn’t help but think back to the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner.At the dinner, where entertainers roast the current administration and the press, comedian Michelle Wolf made cutting jokes about the press secretary at the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which generated a storm of controversy...
CELEBRITIES
