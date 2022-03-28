Top diplomats meet in Egypt to improve ties with energy-rich Qatar

Vladimir Putin has reportedly expressed willingness to attend the G20 summit later this year in Indonesia as China said Russia was an “important member,” in a pushback to the potential pressure building up to expel Moscow from the Bali event for its war on Ukraine.Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said in a news conference that Mr Putin is willing to travel to Bali in November to attend the G20 summit. She said Russia should not be expelled over the Ukraine invasion as G20 is an economic forum."It will depend on many, many things, including the Covid situation, which is...
Comments / 0