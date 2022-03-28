ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Top diplomats meet in Egypt to improve ties with energy-rich Qatar

fox4now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgypt's foreign minister has held talks with his Qatari counterpart that focused on improved ties between the two countries. Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry met with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammad...

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Cairo#Qatari#Gulf#The Associated Press
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
International Business Times

Russia's Ambassador To Indonesia Says Putin Plans To Attend G20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit in Indonesia later this year, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions by some G20 members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within...
WORLD
AFP

Israel-Arab ties 'deter' Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the top diplomats of Israel and four Arab states wrapped up a landmark meeting Monday vowing to boost cooperation, which Israel said would send a strong message to its arch foe Iran.  As the diplomats were wrapped up in their Negev meeting, Abbas hosted Jordan's King Abdullah II, making his first visit to the West Bank since 2017.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

U.S, EU, allies block Belarus' bid to join WTO

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States, the European Union and largely western allies have blocked Belarus' bid to join the World Trade Organization, saying its complicity in Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes it unfit for membership in the global trade group. G7 countries and allies have already stripped...
FOREIGN POLICY
KEYT

Japanese PM to visit India to build Indo-Pacific partnership

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official say Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to strengthen their partnership in view of China’s growing footprint in the region. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ties with China are expected to figure prominently in their discussions on Saturday. Japan has announced financial sanctions to isolate Russia, including export controls on semiconductors and other high-tech products. But India has refrained from taking sides and abstained from voting against Russia at the U.N. or criticizing President Vladimir Putin. India and Japan, along with the U.S. and Australia, are members of “the Quad” alliance that is grappling with China’s military maneuvering in the region.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy