Yo Rocko! Where are you? The hunt is on for Rocko, a kangaroo that went missing from a New York Animal Retreat. Rocko escaped from Noah's Ark Animal Retreat in Goshen, New York and no one has been able to catch him and bring him back home. Rocko won't attack or hurt anyone but he is very skittish. "You won't be able to get close enough to pet it or grab it," Jodi Munsch Mains shared on a lost pet Facebook group.

GOSHEN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO