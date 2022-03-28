Tom Patton surprises drivers with a tank of gas

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Anyone who drives knows that gas prices are much higher than usual right now.

For many families in the area, that means they are budgeting more money towards gas every month, making things a little tighter.

Tom Patton took to a gas station in Hanover County to surprise drivers with a full tank of gas.

"Thank you very much!" one driver said.

