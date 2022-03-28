ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Tom Patton surprises drivers with a tank of gas

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnWkX_0esIpGni00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Anyone who drives knows that gas prices are much higher than usual right now.

For many families in the area, that means they are budgeting more money towards gas every month, making things a little tighter.

Tom Patton took to a gas station in Hanover County to surprise drivers with a full tank of gas.

"Thank you very much!" one driver said.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUTE4_0esIpGni00

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives

Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations

🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA

Wednesdays: Wayne's World

🙋‍♀️Heroes Among Us

Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6

34K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

8M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJLA

OH BABY! 7News' Anchor Robert Burton, wife are having a ...

WASHINGTON (7News) — In February, 7News Anchor Robert Burton and his wife, Jeannette Reyes, announced their first pregnancy!. Robert tweeted the announcement sharing a video when Jeannette first told him she was pregnant. The expecting parents say they had a gender reveal over the weekend and they are having...
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

Tom Hanks surprises bride, bridesmaids on wedding day

A Pittsburgh-area bride unexpectedly had "something celebrity" with her on her wedding day, along with her something borrowed and something blue. The bride, Grace Gwaltney, was about to head to her wedding ceremony Saturday when Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks surprised her and her bridal party outside of their hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Hanks is filming a movie.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
County
Hanover County, VA
Albany Herald

Tom Hanks is popping up all over Pittsburgh and surprising residents

You have to love Tom Hanks. The Academy Award-winning actor is cementing his reputation as one of the nicest and most down to earth stars by reportedly making time for some residents in Pittsburgh. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Hanks is in town filming "A Man Called Otto" and has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Patton
country1037fm.com

DoorDash Helps Drivers With Gas Prices

DoorDash is the latest to pay drivers extra amid soaring gas prices. CNBC is reporting that the delivery service has started a program to give Dashers 10-percent cashback when they fill up using the company’s debit card. Those who drive the most miles will also get weekly bonuses. Here’s...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#New Cbs#Gas Station#Cbs 6 News
The Progress-Index

Dinwiddie-based Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen in a pickle: Mennonite family business shut down for now

DINWIDDIE - Due to circumstances beyond their control, Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen shut down its operations. Until management issues are resolved, fans in the Metro-Richmond area will have to wait to purchase their favorite donuts. On Friday, Yoder's thanked Facebook and Instagram friends for their past support and informed them about their current dilemma.  ...
PETERSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy