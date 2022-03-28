ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Apartments at renovated old federal courthouse now leasing

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
The new apartment development at the old federal courthouse in Lafayette is now leasing.

According to Lofts at the Municipal, the lofts will provide “Historic Living with a Modern Spirit for anyone from young business professionals to retirees who want low maintenance living with access to the conveniences of downtown."

This project has been in the works since November 2018, when the city-parish council approved the sale of the property to private developers.

The development includes amenities like gated access with secure corridors, a modern swimming pool, convenient parking, and a 24/7 fitness center.

Sunridge Management Group can be contacted at 337-502-9308 for more information.

KATC News

KATC News

