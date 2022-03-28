ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock 'hasn't spoken' to Will Smith after THAT slap at the Oscars... as it's claimed the comedian didn't know Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Chris Rock is yet to speak to Will Smith after being struck by the actor live onstage at the Oscars on Sunday night.

It had been claimed that the pair had sorted out their differences, but insiders now say that is not the case.

It has also been claimed that Rock was not aware that Jada Pinkett Smith suffers with alopecia, after he made a joke about her bald head looking like 'G.I. Jane.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9Qok_0esIp4IF00
Beef: Chris Rock 'hasn't spoken' to Will Smith after THAT slap as it's claimed the comedian didn't know Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia (Pictured above earlier this month) 

TMZ report that Rock and Smith have yet to settle anything privately, and there has been no communication between the two men.

A close friend of Rock has informed that outlet the comedian went straight back to his dressing room after the incident and left the building, which was always his plan for the evening.

The insider added that Chris did not know Jada suffers with alopecia and that he 'doesn't have a mean bone in his body.'

Rock is said to have been left 'shaken and bewildered' by Smith's smack, but dusted himself off to attend Madonna's manager Guy Oseary's famous Oscars After Party in LA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457I53_0esIp4IF00
Happy days: Will was pictured looking overjoyed after the shocking event, as he celebrated his win at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday 

According to PageSix Rock appeared 'unfazed' at the party, though people were said to be rallied around him.

'You wouldn't really know anything had happened,' an insider told the publication, adding: 'He was talking about it, just saying it was crazy, but it didn't seem to be bothering him at all.'

The report claims that some of Rock's friends kept a close eye on the door however, to check if Smith was going to turn up.

Diddy had previously told the outlet the pair had already made up, saying: 'It's all love. They're brothers.'

Meanwhile, on Monday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences launched a formal review into the incident and says it 'condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show.'

The organization released the statement Monday afternoon, according to Variety, after facing backlash over not naming Smith when initially addressing the incident.

'The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show,' a spokesperson for the organization said.

'We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Njdt6_0esIp4IF00
The slap: Moment Will Smith stormed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and assaulted comedian Chris Rock who had just made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ROfm_0esIp4IF00
Stony-faced: However, Will's wife Jada - who has been open about her hair loss and struggle with alopecia - began to roll her eyes 

Comments / 79

Sickofthelefistslies
2d ago

Put Will in Jail. That was assault. He's an awful actor and a worse human being. Chris should sue him for everything he can.

Reply(15)
40
Sepulturo24
2d ago

It is totally acceptable to not know that she have Alopecia. The problem is that They assumed that They are the center of the earth and everybody should’ve known at this point that she suffers from it.

Reply(2)
30
Guest
2d ago

Good thing it was Chris Rock and not Steve Harvey or DL Hugley this happened to, the awards would have been shut down , why did he not slap the young man Jada slept with ? Just saying

Reply(2)
26
