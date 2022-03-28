ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Chris Rock to entertain in Orlando on 'Ego Death' tour

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Comedian Chris Rock suddenly found himself in the global spotlight Sunday night as the recipient of a slap from actor Will Smith at this year’s Oscars, which were broadcast around the world.

The smack came after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and remarked on her shaved head by calling her “G.I. Jane.” Pinkett Smith shaved her head after struggling with alopecia, a hair loss condition.

This summer, Chris Rock will find himself in the spotlight at Dr. Phillips Center as he stops in Orlando on July 27 to entertain during his “Ego Death” tour. The star, who got his big break as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” is known for a range of comedy specials and film credits including “Grown Ups” and “Madagascar.”

During Rock’s Central Florida appearance in the Walt Disney Theater, guests will be prohibited from using phones, smartwatches or accessories during the performance. All devices must be secured inside individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Attendees can use their digital gadgets in designated areas.

There are still a few tickets left, starting at $49.50 each, for Rock’s Orlando performance. A limited number of VIP packages are available with premium seating, a long-sleeved tour shirt, a collectible poster and more.

For tickets and more information, visit drphillipscenter.org .

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

