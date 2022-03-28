ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop 10 stylish Michael Kors bags under $200 to give your wardrobe a chic update

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Shop our favorite Michael Kors bags under $200 right now. Michael Kors / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

One of the best ways to update your spring style is with a trendy new handbag from Michael Kors . If you want to make your look pop this season, you can shop designer totes, shoulder bags, purses and more for an incredible price right now.

For a limited time you can save as much as 70% on tons of most-wanted Michael Kors purses by shopping the brand’s extensive sale section . Meanwhile, through Wednesday, March 30 you can enjoy an extra 25% off select full-price and already-reduced styles during the retailer’s spring sale. That means, you can snag several best-selling handbags for under $200 right now.

Ready to shop? We rounded up all the best deals on Michael Kors satchels, shoulder bags and more to help refresh your spring style for less.

The 10 best Michael Kors purses under $200

1. This chic Michael Kors satchel

Stay classy with this sophisticated satchel, currently on mega sale at Michael Kors. Michael Kors / Reviewed

For a classic purse that is sure to compliment any look, consider the Michael Michael Kors Mercer gallery small signature logo satchel , down from $298 to just $111.75. This sophisticated style features gold-tone hardware, double top handles, an adjustable strap and plenty of pockets. Usually ringing up for $298, you can snatch this sophisticated bag for as little as $111.75 right now—a whopping $186.25 markdown.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Mercer Gallery Small Signature Logo Satchel for $111.75 (Save $186.25)

2. This cute Michael Kors crossbody

Add a pop of color to your closet by picking up this wallet-friendly crossbody right now at Michael Kors. Michael Kors / Reviewed

Looking for a trendy bag that won’t weigh you down? The Michael Michael Kors Lita medium two-tone logo crossbody could be a great addition to your wardrobe. Available in several colorways, this compact purse is outfitted with a chain top handle, an adjustable shoulder strap and a convenient flap closure. Typically priced at $428, you can save $279 by picking up the crossbody for just $149 today.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Lita Medium Two-Tone Logo Crossbody Bag for $149 (Save $279)

3. This spacious Michael Kors shoulder bag

Save a whopping $268 on this roomy Michael Kors shoulder bag right now. Michael Kors / Reviewed

Return to the office in style with the Michael Michael Kors Teagan large pebbled leather shoulder bag , down from $448 to just $179.20 right now. Available in cream, pink, brown and black colorways, this roomy purse is big enough for all your essentials and then some. The customer-favorite purse features a snap fastening, a center zip compartment and eye-catching gold-tone details.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Teagan Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag for $179.20 (Save $268.80)

4. This petite Michael Kors purse

Add a pop of color to your closet by picking up this wallet-friendly crossbody right now at Michael Kors. Michael Kors / Reviewed

Perfect for running errands, the Michael Michael Kors medium logo convertible crossbody bag lets you keep all your essentials close while on the go. Down from $278 to just $99, this versatile bag can be used as either a crossbody or a clutch, making it a great option for everyday wear. The bag is outfitted with a detachable strap, a magnetic snap fastening and an exterior slip pocket.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Medium Logo Convertible Crossbody Bag for $99 (Save $179)

5. This polished Michael Kors handbag

Stay stylish all season and save nearly $200 when you pick up this Michael Kors tote today. Michael Kors / Reviewed

Add the finishing touch to your spring look with the Michael Michael Kors Suri small saffiano leather crossbody bag . This luxe purse features a spacious interior, a top handle and shoulder strap and a drawstring fastening. Usually ringing up for $328, you can take home this trendy tote for just $131.20 today—a massive $196.80 markdown.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Suri Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $131.20 (Save $196.80)

6. This elegant Michael Kors carryall

Save $399 on this spacious Michael Kors handbag right now. Michael Kors / Reviewed

For a bag that will fit everything from a tablet to a change of clothes, you can’t go wrong with the Michael Michael Kors Jodie large logo jacquard tote . Available in several earthy tones, the bag features olive-tone hardware, a cute drop handle and an open top. Keep all your belongings organized by picking up the on-trend purse for just $99 today—a whopping $399 price cut.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Jodie Large Logo Jacquard Tote Bag for $99 (Save $399)

7. This convenient Michael Kors messenger bag

Pick up this trendy messenger bag for under $150 at Michael Kors. Michael Kors / Reviewed

Need to keep your essentials secure when traveling? Consider the Michael Michael Kors small pebbled leather messenger bag , down from $398 to just $149 thanks to a $249 markdown. This chic crossbody features gold-tone hardware, a snap fastening and plenty of slip pockets to keep your small belongings tidy on the go.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Small Pebbled Leather Messenger bag for $149 (Save $249)

8. This eye-catching Michael Kors wristlet

Want to travel light? Snag this Michael Kors wristlet for nearly $25 off right now. Michael Kors / Reviewed

Don’t want to tote around an oversized bag? Reach for the Michael Michael Kors medium logo wristlet for just $73.50, $24.50 off the full $98 list price. Available in five fun colors, this must-have wristlet features the brand’s signature-print canvas, gold-tone hardware, a zip fastening and three interior slip pockets—the perfect accessory for your next night on the town.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Medium Logo Wristlet for $73.50 (Save $24.50)

9. This luxe Michael Kors crossbody

Pick up this stylish Michael Kors crossbody for under $100 right now. Michael Kors / Reviewed

For a timeless crossbody that will add a touch of sophistication to your spring look, pick up the Michael Michael Kors Saffiano leather 3-in-1 crossbody . This chic black purse features silver-tone hardware, an adjustable strap and a zip fastening. Better still, the purse has a removable wristlet zip pouch for when you want to travel a little lighter. Usually retailing at $328, you can take home this classic purse for just $99 right now thanks to an incredible $229 markdown.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Saffiano Leather 3-in-1 Crossbody for $99 (Save $229)

10. This bright Michael Kors backpack

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe for less with this trendy Michael Kors backpack. Michael Kors / Reviewed

Replace your traditional handbag with this trendsetting backpack. Available in red and blue colorways, you can pick up the Michael Michael Kors Adele large pebbled leather backpack for just $126.75 right now, saving you $171.25. Perfect for a weekend getaway, this iconic backpack features a zip fastening, plenty of pockets and gold-tone hardware for a sleek and stylish finish.

Get the Michael Michael Kors Adele Large Pebbled Leather Backpack for $126.75 (Save $171.25)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop 10 stylish Michael Kors bags under $200 to give your wardrobe a chic update

