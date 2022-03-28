Agua Caliente Casino to host job fair to fill 100+ positions in April

A job fair will be held April 14 to fill more than 100 vacancies across several departments at three casinos owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in the Coachella Valley, it was announced today.

Job seekers can attend the event at the Cahuilla Ballroom at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage from 1-4 p.m. for a chance to land a job working in departments including security, housekeeping, and food and beverage services.

The vacancies span the tribe's casinos in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and its latest venture in Cathedral City.

The casinos offer benefits such as health and dental plans, free meals, supplemental life insurance, and career advancement opportunities.

A full list of job vacancies can be found at aguacalientecasinos.com/careers.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage is located at 32-250 Bob Hope Drive.

