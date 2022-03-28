ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I’ve turned £100 into £10k just by selling shoes – it’s easy, anyone can do it with my tips

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A WOMAN shared her business journey of going from £100 to £10k by buying and selling trainers.

TikToker Prep for Creps, explained that she was taking on the challenge of increasing her cash by a hundred times just with her trainer business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNMjD_0esIouH700
The savvy business woman started her series turning £100 to £10k with a pair of blue Jordans Credit: Tiktok/@prepforcreps

She intended to purchase specially selected sports shoes and sell them on at a profit.

She said: "I'm going to be starting with just £100 and working my way up to £10,000."

She started by buying a used pair of blue Jordan racer trainers at £100.

She ironed out the creases at the front and gave the bottoms a thorough clean before selling them on for £156.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vz5w8_0esIouH700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL3Kn_0esIouH700

After PayPal fee and the shipping costs she had already made a tidy profit of £46.78.

Next up she bought a £50 pair of red Jordans and managed to sell them on doubling her original investment of £100 to almost £200.

In her third sale, she bought a pair of black and white Nike dunks from a shop and managed to sell them on for £195, ending the third sale with £287.55 to play with.

She continued in this way until she hit transaction 13 of the experiment when she bought a pair of rare Jordans for £375 and sold them on for £545.

Leaving her with a whopping £998 to take forward in the experiment.

Fellow TikTokers were keen to know her tricks of the trade.

One said: "How are you getting them for so cheap?"

To which she replied: "These were eBay, just have to keep a look out!"

Another asked: "Makes no sense surely the person selling them would of sent them to stock x themselves for more money?"

To which she replied: "Some people just want a quick cash out!"

For amateurs hoping to make some cash, there were some shoes she suggested holding on to as they are likely to increase in value.

Although do watch out - there's obviously no guarantee that you would make a profit if you tried to do the same.

So make sure you know your stuff to avoid losing money.

You can get your mitts on her trainers yourself on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Shoes#Tiktoker Prep For Creps#Jordans#Nike#Tiktokers
Daily Mail

'I would pay extra not to be next to her:' Barefoot woman is slammed for getting VERY comfortable on Southwest Airlines flight with homemade contraption

A female passenger aboard a Southwest flight was slammed online after she posted a video of herself barefoot and asleep while resting on a tray table. The video, posted to TikTok by @WendyGoneWild on March 9, shows her bare feet dangling in a sling that was wrapped around the tray table to keep it in place.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
369K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy