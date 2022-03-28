ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

Virtual learning: Two years later

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOOSIC, Pa. — It was two years ago this month that Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement: All schools were to close for ten business days in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As we all know, it lasted a lot longer than that, and ten days...

Study: 40% of school administrators threatened by parents last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – School administrators have seen an influx of violent threats from parents during the pandemic, according to a recently released technical report from the American Psychological Association.  “This is a new problem,” a staff member who was surveyed wrote. “It used to be the kids. Now it is the adults.” The […]
Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
Cardona Urges Schools to Consider Students With Disabilities When Lifting COVID-19 Mandates

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reminded states and local school districts that they must ensure students with disabilities who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infections can continue to safely attend school in person – even as schools drop masking and testing mandates in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for K-12 schools.
East Hall Middle educator named Media Specialist of the Year

Jennifer Parker, a media specialist at East Hall Middle School, was named the Media Specialist of the Year by Hall County Schools, the school system announced Friday. “Hall County School District media specialists are dedicated, capable and innovative teacher leaders,” Parker said. “I am honored to represent this group.”
Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
