The New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls in a hard-fought game on Monday night, but anyone who saw the way Julius Randle walked off the court would never have known. Randle had one of his worst games of the season in the 109-104 win. He scored just 4 points on 1-of-9 shooting, though he did grab 13 rebounds. After the final buzzer sounded, Randle hung his head, tossed the ball and headed to the locker room.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO