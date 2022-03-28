ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Larry Dee Drennen

Larry Dee Drennen, 69, of Fairlea, WV, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV.

He was born September 27, 1953 at Rockford, IL, a son of the late Lee Andrew and Glenna K. Littlepaige Drennen.

Larry was a graduate of WVU, was a radio broadcaster for 34 years, and was an employee of Walmart for 14 years. He was of the Methodist faith and loved all sports, especially football and basketball. He was an avid collector of old baseball cards and loved watching western movies.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Franklin Drennen and Ronald Lee Drennen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Miriam Velasco Drennen, whom he married in 2008; and a nephew, Frank Lee Drennen of Los Angeles, CA.

A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, with Pastor Garrett Bostic officiating. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

Donations of sympathy may be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

