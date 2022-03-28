Multiple fire departments work to put out house fire in Powell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple fire departments are on scene at a fire on Edgewood Heights Lane.
Rural Metro Fire, Clinton Fire Department and Oak Ridge Fire are helping Claxton Volunteer Fire Department to put out a house fire. People are asked to avoid the area. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. Monday.
There is a burn ban in Knox County due to high winds and conditions that can lead fire to quickly spread.
