ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

How many people would die if another 1886 Charleston earthquake hits?

By Braley Dodson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IbYe_0esIngCO00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people would be injured and hundreds killed if an earthquake similar to what Charleston experienced in 1886 hit the state again, according to information from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

South Carolina experiences 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to the division, but only two or five can be felt. The earthquakes tend to be mild, hitting a magnitude of 3 — just about enough to be felt, but not enough to knock items off shelves — the large majority of the time.

The Aug. 31, 1886 earthquake that hit the Summerville/Charleston area lasted about a minute and was felt in an area of more than 2.5 million square miles. The 7.3 magnitude quake killed 60 people and is one of the most intense to hit the southern U.S. in recorded history.

While there hasn’t been a similarly damaging earthquake in the area since, quakes of the same magnitude have been included in oral histories, according to the SCEMD.

15-year-old dies, 10-year-old in critical condition after NC shooting

Charleston is on a fault line, and is one of the most seismically active places on the East Coast.

If a similar earthquake hit today, it would injure 45,000 people, according to the SCEMD. Of those, 9,000 would need to be hospitalized, and 900 would die. If a quake hits during the day, those numbers might rise.

In addition, 200,000 people would be displaced, 80% of urban households would lose water for weeks or months, 300,000 households would lose power, 30% of the state’s hospitals would be ruled nonfunctional, 220 schools would be damaged and 800 bridges would be considered to be damaged beyond use.

The earthquake would cause hundreds of fires, cause $14 billion in economic lost and cause more than $1 billion damage to transportation and utility systems.

To prepare for future quakes, SCEMD recommends checking homes for dangers. It recommends securing shelves to walls, placing breakable items in closed cabinets with latches and removing heavy items from areas around where people sleep.

Families should identify safe places in their home and conduct practice drills.

During an earthquake, people should drop and take cover underneath a table or other piece of sturdy furniture. Stay there until shaking stops. If in bed, people should protect their heads with a pillow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Experts warn central U.S. should prepare for devastating magnitude 7 earthquake that could hit Missouri fault line at any time as 'fear of the big one' in California remains

Parts of the central U.S. are at risk of a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake within the next 50 years, experts are warning, with added urgency due to what they say is a sense of 'complacency' in those areas. Experts have been predicting a magnitude 7 earthquake in the areas surrounding...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
Bradenton Herald

Earthquake off the coast of California rattles Malibu, geologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake Today#Extreme Weather#Scemd
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to USGS, the earthquake was detected on Sunday, March 27 at 1:27 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.2. It was located 3.3 miles east of Elgin, SC and 20.7...
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WYFF4.com

Current tornado warnings in South Carolina

PICKENS, S.C. — Watch live coverage above. Rutherford County: until 11:15 p.m. McDowell County: until 11: 15 p.m. Damage reported in the Six Mile area of Pickens County. More on that when we learn more. Watch live coverage above. Coverage/video from earlier warnings in Upstate below:
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the […]
HAWAII STATE
WSAV News 3

Driver of dump truck killed in towing accident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver of a dump truck was killed Saturday afternoon in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Lawton Road in Greenville at approximately 3:26 p.m. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being Daniel Darrel Howes, 54, of Greenville. According to […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A earthquake reported in Elgin Saturday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.3 around 2:27 p.m. This the 17th low-magnitude to happen in South Carolina in 2022 and the 21st to happen in the Elgin and Lugoff area since Dec. 27, 2021, […]
ELGIN, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy