ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Texie Carol Gragg

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030FLv_0esInXCj00

GRAGG

Texie Carol Gragg, 73, of Westminster, MD, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 25, 2022 at her home. Carol was the loving wife of James Lee Gragg, her husband of 55 years.

Carol was born in Lewisburg, WV on February 25, 1949 to the late Nita Edna Hanna Legg and Leslie Grant Legg.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her children, Michael Lee Gragg, Christy Lynn Gragg Dolin, and Brent Alan Gragg. She will also be greatly missed by her eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and loving nieces and nephews. Carol was one of seven siblings, Elizabeth Imogene Legg Johnson, William Hanna, Lester Garnet, James Madison, Branford Wayne, and Bobby Warren Legg.

Time spent with family and friends brought Carol more joy than anything. She looked forward to family vacations at the beach and loved spoiling her grandkids.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Wallace & Wallace funeral home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Michael Loudermilk officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on April 1, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Texie Carol Gragg appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News

2K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

260K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KSST Radio

Obituary – Carol Pipkin

A funeral service for Carol Pipkin, age 84, of Como, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. CJ Duffey and Bro Zach Honzell officiating. Interment will follow at Mahoney Cemetery with William Woodson, Dayton Wood, Michael Crocker, Jordan Gable, Colton Gable, Trenton Wood, Braden Bozeman and David Frost serving as pallbearers. Grandsons and great grandsons will be serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Pipkin passed away on March 22, 2022, at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
COMO, TX
27 First News

Carol A. Yurjevich, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Yurjevich, 76, died Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born March 6, 1946 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edmund Skudlarek and Helen Magyar Dorff. She was a graduate of Alliance High School, Class...
SALEM, OH
Lockhaven Express

Linda Carol Ruggiers

Linda Carol Ruggiers, 52, of 212 Susquehanna Ave., Lock Haven, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, while visiting family in Milford, Del. She was born Aug. 12, 1969 in Lock Haven, the daughter of John James Ruggiers, Jr. and Floreen Carol Blazina Ruggiers. Linda attended Lock Haven High School. She...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy