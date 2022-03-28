GRAGG

Texie Carol Gragg, 73, of Westminster, MD, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 25, 2022 at her home. Carol was the loving wife of James Lee Gragg, her husband of 55 years.

Carol was born in Lewisburg, WV on February 25, 1949 to the late Nita Edna Hanna Legg and Leslie Grant Legg.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her children, Michael Lee Gragg, Christy Lynn Gragg Dolin, and Brent Alan Gragg. She will also be greatly missed by her eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and loving nieces and nephews. Carol was one of seven siblings, Elizabeth Imogene Legg Johnson, William Hanna, Lester Garnet, James Madison, Branford Wayne, and Bobby Warren Legg.

Time spent with family and friends brought Carol more joy than anything. She looked forward to family vacations at the beach and loved spoiling her grandkids.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Wallace & Wallace funeral home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Michael Loudermilk officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on April 1, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

