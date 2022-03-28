Matthew Walker: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

Senior baseball player Matthew Walker has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

ROCKINGHAM — A clutch at-bat in extra innings helped earn Matthew Walker, a senior baseball player, the honor of being named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

A perfect week of three wins by the Richmond baseball team got the Raiders back in the win column, including two victories over Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents. Walker played hero in the team’s non-conference win over Purnell Swett with a walk-off RBI in the 10th inning.

A two-year varsity starter, Walker has been a consistent bat and a defensive staple for Richmond, which helped him earn his first career recognition.

Athletic Profile

Age: 18

Birthday: Oct. 14, 2003

Year: Senior

Spring Sport: Baseball

Position: First Base/Left Field

Years on Varsity: 2 years

Experience: 12 years

“WALK-OFF” WITH MATTHEW WALKER

The Raiders sandwiched two wins against SAC foe Hoke County on Tuesday and Friday with a win in the middle over Purnell Swett last week.

In Tuesday’s 11-5 road win over Hoke County, Walker helped fuel a late-game rally by going 2-for-4 at the plate. He had a triple and a double, scored a run and was one of five players to record one RBI.

With Richmond leading 7-4 in the top of the sixth, Walker roped an RBI triple to right field. He later scored on an error. His double came in the top of the first inning.

Two nights later, Walker helped tie the game in the seventh inning against Purnell Swett and then drove in the game-winning run. Richmond battled back to hand the Rams a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.

Walker’s two hits collected a pair of RBIs, which was a team-high.With Richmond trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh, Walker singled hard up the middle to score teammate Cameron Way (single) with one out.

Returning to the plate with teammate Alston Johnson (walk) on third base in the bottom of the 10th, Walker hit a hard ground ball to second base, plating the winning run.

Friday’s 2-1 win over Hoke County saw Walker record a walk in the bottom of the first and later score the deciding run on an error in the same inning.

Through nine games this season, Walker is batting .360, which is second on the team amongst players with at least 25 at-bats. He has nine hits, including two doubles and a triple, and has recorded four RBIs.

Richmond (6-3, 2-3 SAC) will return to action with three more conference games this week, starting with a road game at Union Pines High School (4-6, 0-4 SAC) on Tuesday.

Senior Matthew Walker is surrounded by teammates after he recorded the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning against Purnell Swett. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSES WITH MATTHEW WALKER

ROSports: What was your thought process during the walk-off at-bat against Purnell Swett and how important were the three wins last week?

Walker: “It was a big moment for the team coming off a rough week. We had runners in scoring position the three innings before and I was just trying to put it in play. I saw Alston on third and didn’t want to do too much, so I just reacted to a fastball and put it on the ground.

“Those three wins got our confidence up as a team. They also helped get us ready for a tough week with three more conference games.”

ROSports: The team has three pivotal conference games this week, so what needs to happen to earn wins against Union Pines and Southern Lee? And what part of your game has been most improved this season?

Walker: “The last few games, we’ve let the first inning beat us. We lose hold of it and it controls us during the game. If we can come out hot and get hits, limit walks and not have any errors, we should be able to compete and hopefully win all three games.

“The thing that has improved the most for me is my attitude. I’ve accepted that failure will happen in this game, but just having a positive mindset allows me to do better.”

ROSports: If you could hang out and take lessons from any MLB player, who would it be and why?

Walker: “It would definitely have to be Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. I love his energy and he’s a solid player who hits and fields really well.

“I think it would be nice to hang with him and ask him what his mindset is like at the plate. He has a lot of confidence and makes great contact and I’d like to learn from him.”

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week soon.