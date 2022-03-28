ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Kim Golden Matthews

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROGERSVILLE - Kim Golden Matthews, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 in Rogersville. She graduated from Rogersville High School. She was preceded in death...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Darrell Greene

Jimmy Darrell Greene was born at home in Lynn Garden with his twin sister Janie. Jimmy was a great provider for his wife of fifty-eight years and raised two wonderful sons. He was so proud of how they both fell in love with Jesus and how they both passed what he had taught them down to their children and grandchildren. This too stuck! He loved his daughter in law Missy.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy)

KINGSPORT - Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy), 42, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Mandy is a native to Kingsport, TN. Mandy had such a gentle and caring soul, that poured out to everyone that knew her. She had a quiet disposition, and never asked anything of anyone except to show her some love. Her giving heart didn't stop with just her friends and family. Mandy had a tremendous love of any stray animal she could find.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Evelyn Testerman Wagner

CHURCH HILL – Evelyn Testerman Wagner, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Village of Allandale. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a graduate of Rogersville High School. She was a retired CNA who was a devoted wife and loving mother, and grandmother.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr.

He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr. -80, departed to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. A loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Shannon Rena Kirk

BLOUNTVILLE - Shannon Rena Kirk, 49, of Blountville passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Shannon Rena Kirk’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tammy Kenkel

MT. CARMEL - Tammy Kenkel, 60 of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Ketron High School. Tammy was employed at Montgomery Dental for a number of years. She was a longtime member of West View Baptist Church. Tammy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She was a very caring and generous lady.
KINGSPORT, TN
Sentinel

Matthew D. Bowersox

Matthew D. Bowersox, 48, of 51 Woodlawn Ave., Milroy, passed away at 1:02 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Geisinger- Lewistown Hospital. Born Oct. 19, 1973, in Lewistown, he was a son of the late Gary K. Bowersox Sr. and Susan C. (McMullen) Bowersox who resides in Lewistown. Along with...
MILROY, PA
Kingsport Times-News

Dwayne Brewer

ROGERSVILLE - Dwayne Brewer, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Hospital after a period of declining health. He was a member of Gills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Dwayne was retired from Testerman Motor Co. He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Johnson Brewer; parents Willie and Ella Jones Brewer.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sherry L. Wright

KINGSPORT- Sherry L. Wright, 49 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1972 to Ann Absher and the late James Parsons. She was a loving mother and “Gadda” to everyone that knew her and will be greatly missed.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Retired Master Sergeant Alex Jerry Leonard, Sr.

CHURCH HILL - Retired Master Sergeant Alex Jerry Leonard Sr, age 75, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022. He retired from the Air Force in 1991 after 22 years of service and serving in Vietnam. While in the Air Force, Alex became an Alcohol and...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Catherine Clement Kiss

KNOXVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church for former Times-News reporter Mary Catherine Clement Kiss, 93, who passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021. Born August 28, 1928, Mary was raised by Dr. Hugh Wilfred Clement and Pearl Sammons Clement in the coal camp of Tom’s Creek, Virginia. After graduating Valedictorian from high school, she continued her education, earning a degree in journalism from the University of Michigan. Moving to Kingsport, she then joined the reporting staff at the Times-News. Employed from 1950-1990 and winning two first place awards from the Tennessee Press Association, Mary worked as a full-time journalist while raising three children with her husband Alvin J. Kiss. From her first movie star interview to her work covering area environmental issues, Mary blazed a trail for working women as she investigated local news and supported the interests of her community. Her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren are so proud of and will always love her, our Grandmary.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hazel Marie Johnson

KINGSPORT - Hazel Marie Johnson, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Wexford House. God must have needed another loving mother when she entered heaven’s gate. Hazel was born November 10, 1937, in Russell County, VA to the late William “Hop” and Eula Mae Vanderpool....
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Debra Short

Debra Short, 66, daughter of our dearly departed Roy Keith and Dorothy Short, passed after an extended illness with family by her side on March 24, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Christy Palermo; brother, Tony Short (Teddie); sister, Becky Carie (Randy); nephews, great niece and nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Mendy was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. She worked at McDonald’s for several years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her life.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Taylor Barham III

Jimmy Taylor Barham III, 57, of Kingsport, TN, went on to his heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022. To see full obit, please visit trinitymemorialcenters.com. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Barham family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings

KINGSPORT - Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings, 74, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Indian Path Community Hospital. Mike was born on August 1, 1947 in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2002 after 26 years of dedicated service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tommy L. Copas

Tommy L. Copas, 79, passed away at home Friday morning, March 26, 2022 following years of extended illnesses. Tommy loved the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willo Dean Crawford Copas and Cloud Copas; one brother, A.B. Copas; daughter, Tina Copas and son, Jeff Copas. He is...
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Earl Harlan White

KINGSPORT - Earl Harlan White, 88, of Kingsport, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Community Living Center on campus at Mountain Home after an extended illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Wayne Adams

KINGSPORT - Donald Wayne Adams, 84, of Kingsport, passed away at Asbury Place Kingsport on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Donald Wayne Adams’ full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stephen M. Emmons

DUNGANNON, VA - Stephen M. Emmons, 53 of Dungannon, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 26, 2022, while in the comfort of his home. He was born in Dover, Delaware on March 22, 1969 and was the son of the late Paul E. Emmons, Jr and Janet C. Harris Emmons. In addition to his parents, Stephen was also proceeded in death by a nephew, Paul James Moore; maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Harris and paternal grandparents, Paul and Phoebe Emmons. Stephen never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. He was a story teller, adventurer and friend to all.
DUNGANNON, VA

