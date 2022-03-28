Tommy L. Copas

KNOXVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church for former Times-News reporter Mary Catherine Clement Kiss, 93, who passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021. Born August 28, 1928, Mary was raised by Dr. Hugh Wilfred Clement and Pearl Sammons Clement in the coal camp of Tom’s Creek, Virginia. After graduating Valedictorian from high school, she continued her education, earning a degree in journalism from the University of Michigan. Moving to Kingsport, she then joined the reporting staff at the Times-News. Employed from 1950-1990 and winning two first place awards from the Tennessee Press Association, Mary worked as a full-time journalist while raising three children with her husband Alvin J. Kiss. From her first movie star interview to her work covering area environmental issues, Mary blazed a trail for working women as she investigated local news and supported the interests of her community. Her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren are so proud of and will always love her, our Grandmary.

