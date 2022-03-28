ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Tommy L. Copas

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy L. Copas, 79, passed away at home Friday morning, March 26, 2022 following years of extended illnesses. Tommy loved the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents,...

Kingsport Times-News

Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy)

KINGSPORT - Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy), 42, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Mandy is a native to Kingsport, TN. Mandy had such a gentle and caring soul, that poured out to everyone that knew her. She had a quiet disposition, and never asked anything of anyone except to show her some love. Her giving heart didn't stop with just her friends and family. Mandy had a tremendous love of any stray animal she could find.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sherry L. Wright

KINGSPORT- Sherry L. Wright, 49 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1972 to Ann Absher and the late James Parsons. She was a loving mother and “Gadda” to everyone that knew her and will be greatly missed.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Darrell Greene

Jimmy Darrell Greene was born at home in Lynn Garden with his twin sister Janie. Jimmy was a great provider for his wife of fifty-eight years and raised two wonderful sons. He was so proud of how they both fell in love with Jesus and how they both passed what he had taught them down to their children and grandchildren. This too stuck! He loved his daughter in law Missy.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra Short

Debra Short, 66, daughter of our dearly departed Roy Keith and Dorothy Short, passed after an extended illness with family by her side on March 24, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Christy Palermo; brother, Tony Short (Teddie); sister, Becky Carie (Randy); nephews, great niece and nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Catherine Clement Kiss

KNOXVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church for former Times-News reporter Mary Catherine Clement Kiss, 93, who passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021. Born August 28, 1928, Mary was raised by Dr. Hugh Wilfred Clement and Pearl Sammons Clement in the coal camp of Tom’s Creek, Virginia. After graduating Valedictorian from high school, she continued her education, earning a degree in journalism from the University of Michigan. Moving to Kingsport, she then joined the reporting staff at the Times-News. Employed from 1950-1990 and winning two first place awards from the Tennessee Press Association, Mary worked as a full-time journalist while raising three children with her husband Alvin J. Kiss. From her first movie star interview to her work covering area environmental issues, Mary blazed a trail for working women as she investigated local news and supported the interests of her community. Her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren are so proud of and will always love her, our Grandmary.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr.

He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr. -80, departed to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. A loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kelley Denise Bruner

Kelley Denise Bruner age 58 passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Kingsport Times-News

Retired Master Sergeant Alex Jerry Leonard, Sr.

CHURCH HILL - Retired Master Sergeant Alex Jerry Leonard Sr, age 75, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022. He retired from the Air Force in 1991 after 22 years of service and serving in Vietnam. While in the Air Force, Alex became an Alcohol and...
CHURCH HILL, TN
NewsBreak
Kingsport Times-News

Evelyn Testerman Wagner

CHURCH HILL – Evelyn Testerman Wagner, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Village of Allandale. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a graduate of Rogersville High School. She was a retired CNA who was a devoted wife and loving mother, and grandmother.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dwayne Brewer

ROGERSVILLE - Dwayne Brewer, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Hospital after a period of declining health. He was a member of Gills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Dwayne was retired from Testerman Motor Co. He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Johnson Brewer; parents Willie and Ella Jones Brewer.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring

Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring, loving wife of David, mother of Laura and Jeremy, grandmother of Will, passed away in her sleep Monday, March 21st. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Grover Starnes officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Wayne Adams

KINGSPORT - Donald Wayne Adams, 84, of Kingsport, passed away at Asbury Place Kingsport on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Donald Wayne Adams’ full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shannon Rena Kirk

BLOUNTVILLE - Shannon Rena Kirk, 49, of Blountville passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Shannon Rena Kirk’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vickie Maynard

Vickie Maynard, 61, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. The family will have services at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Maynard family.
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia Fuller

Patricia Fuller, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Fuller family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marvin Johnson

Marvin Johnson, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Johnson family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ann K. Smythe

Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating. Bryon Fogleman will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Samuel R. Carroll

KINGSPORT - Samuel R. Carroll, 70, Kingsport, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Samuel R. Carroll’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Ann Horton

BLACKWATER, VA - Joyce Ann Horton, 58, of the Fairview Community of Blackwater, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She loved the Lord with everything in her and put her faith and trust in...
BLACKWATER, VA

